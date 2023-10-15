Red Wings Hand Lightning First Loss

The Detroit Red Wings (1-1-0) won their home opener, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-1-0) 6-4 on Saturday night in Detroit.

Alex DeBrincat scored twice for Detroit - his snapshot at the 14:35 mark of the first period tied the game 2-2. He then scored the game-winning goal with a snapshot that made it 5-3 at the 4:44 mark of the third period.

The Lightning got two goals from Steven Stamkos, as well as goals from Brandon Hagel and Victor Hedman, in the losing effort. Jonas Johansson went 36-for-41 in net for the Bolts.

The Lightning are back in action in the second game of a back-to-back on Sunday night in Ottawa. Puck drop between Tampa Bay and the Senators is scheduled for 7:00 PM on Sunday evening.